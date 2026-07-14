How France Stopped Messi in 2018: Hugo Lloris reveals Deschamps’ command to N’Golo Kante

The 2018 World Cup Round of 16 tie between France and Argentina remains one of the most exhilarating encounters in the tournament’s history. While a 4-3 scoreline was a reflection of offensive brilliance, the tactical battles waged in midfield were what ultimately decided this classic. Former France captain and goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, has opened up on the highly specific instructions manager Didier Deschamps gave to one particular player to nullify the threat of Lionel Messi.

The Instruction: Shadowing the Argentine Maestro

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on the Rio Meets podcast, Lloris explained France’s pre-match strategy. Despite Messi and his Argentina side enduring a difficult group stage, Deschamps knew the legendary attacker possessed the ability to single-handedly turn a game in an instant. Therefore, he assigned midfielder N’Golo Kante one clear-cut and unambiguous duty:

“There was a specific instruction from Didier Deschamps to N’Golo Kante. He always had to stay in the perimeter of Lionel Messi. Kante had to try and affect Messi’s game.”

While this sounds straightforward in theory, Lloris points out that it’s virtually impossible to execute this duty perfectly against a player of Messi’s calibre, and this is where Kante’s exceptional work rate came to the fore.

Physical Demand: Kante’s remarkable engine and tactical intelligence enabled him to stick close to Messi without disrupting France’s defensive structure.

Outcome: By restricting Messi’s space and cutting off passing lanes, France prevented Argentina’s attacks from gaining traction and ultimately sealed a 4-3 win on their way to lifting the 2018 World Cup trophy.

Tactical Breakdown: How Kante Neutralised Messi

When France were in possession of the ball, Kante’s primary tactical objective during the defensive phase was to limit Messi’s influence in the attacking third of the field.

Space Denial: He implemented a “perimeter guard” strategy. The moment Messi received the ball, Kante would immediately press to deny him the space to turn and face the goal.

Passing Lane Disruption: Kante’s strategy focused on cutting off Messi’s links with Argentina’s wingers. Using his quick lateral movement, he disrupted diagonal passing routes and forced Messi to pass backwards rather than forwards.

Fatigue Management: The plan was to maintain high intensity from the first whistle to the last. Kante lived up to his legendary reputation for tireless work – often jokingly said to possess “fifteen lungs” – and sustained the press throughout the 90 minutes.

Despite the effectiveness of their strategy, Lloris acknowledges the difficulty of shutting out a player like Messi: “It’s really hard… If you give Messi a little space, he will find the pass or the way to dribble. It’s too hard to play against him.”