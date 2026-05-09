Nick Pasqual – who once appeared in How I Met Your Mother – has been found guilty of attempted murder and several other charges nearly two years after brutally attacking his estranged girlfriend inside her California home.

The 36-year-old actor was convicted on Friday of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent. He now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, with sentencing expected at a later date.

The charges stem from a violent May 2024 incident involving makeup artist Allie Shehorn. Prosecutors said Pasqual broke into her home and stabbed her approximately 20 times before fleeing the scene and attempting to escape to Mexico. Authorities later arrested him in Texas before extraditing him back to California.

At the time of the stabbing, Shehorn had already obtained a restraining order against Pasqual following earlier alleged incidents of assault and sexual assault in 2024.

After the attack, Shehorn was discovered by roommate and friend Christine White, who immediately called for help and is credited with saving her life.

Shehorn survived the attack after being rushed to hospital, though she continues to suffer long-term physical effects, including nerve damage in her hands and partial vision loss.

Despite the trauma, Allie Shehorn vowed to attend every court hearing to ensure Pasqual is held accountable.