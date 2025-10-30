How Kate Middleton played key role in rift between William and Andrew? Experts weigh in

Prince William is said to be in long-standing rift with his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew and a recent report by The Fox has suggested that Kate Middleton has deepened the royal feud.

Multiple royal experts told the outlet that the former Duke of York is Jealous of Princess of Wales’ growing influence within the royal family and this might have intensified the rift between the uncle and nephew.

“The feud between Prince William and Prince Andrew started primarily due to Andrew’s jealousy and resulting disparaging remarks regarding Kate Middleton,” British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told the outelt.

She further added, “Prince William was infuriated. Being fiercely protective, he instituted a zero-tolerance policy toward any wayward behavior or scandals involving Prince Andrew.”

This is not the first time that Andre’s jealousy for Kate Middleton has come to light as Richard Kay – editor-at-large of Daily Mail – previously reported in 2024 that William and the disgraced royal were at odds over the future queen.

“Differences between the monarch and heir do remain, especially when it comes to the Prince Andrew scandal. William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced then–Kate Middleton to the royal family and feels that his father has been too soft on him,” he wrote at the time.

To note, Prince Andrew – who once known as the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son – has been living life in disgrace after his ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.