How Kate, William and Harry fare in A-Levels: Royal family's exam results revealed

At the time all UK teenagers will be finding out if they got the grades they needed for their future, we take a look back at how current royals buckled down for their exams.

There’s the top marks achieved at Marlborough, and there’s mixed grades from Eton – here’s what the main royals achieved as students.

Princess Kate: High Marks at Marlborough College

The Princess of Wales got top marks while at Marlborough College in Wiltshire; she attained an A for Maths, an A for Art and a B for English Literature.

She consequently secured her place at St Andrews where she studied History of Art, and met Prince William.

Prince William & Prince Harry: Eton College Outcomes

Both Princes attended Eton, but they followed different paths academically:

Prince William attained an A in Geography, an A in the History of Art and a C in Biology. That was enough for him to accept his place at St Andrew’s University where he read geography before switching to the History of Art.

Preferring sport and physical activities over studies, Prince Harry got a B in Art and a D in geography. After he left Eton, Harry bypassed university to have a gap year that led him to military training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Other Notable Royal Academic Records