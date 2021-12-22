How many horses can you find in the picture?

A viral illusion picture has caught people off guard with the number of horses that can be found in it.

The viral picture, which was shared on the US website Kids Environment Kids Health, asked people as to how many horses they can spot in it.

Five horses can be seen as long as we look at the strange picture but Kids Environment Kids Health claimed that seven horses are supposed to be shown in the illusion picture.

The website mentioned that they figured out there were seven horses in the picture after showing the viral pictures to scientists and experts in the field of puzzles.

However, the website mentioned that there was nothing to worry about if they cannot find seven of them. They added that it is to be reassured that people are believing that there are indeed five horses in the viral picture.

The picture named Pinto is a creation of Bev Doolittle. He contradicts the website’s statement by clarifying that there are indeed five horses in the image.

It is pertinent to mention that picture proves that the fact that some people could see different pictures and it shows how minds can work in different ways.

