ISLAMABAD: The nation is set to celebrate Eid al-Adha on May 27, with the federal government likely to grant a five-to-six-day leave break, ARY News reported.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed the sighting of the Zil Hajj 1447 Hijri crescent moon, paving the way for the “Big Eid” to be celebrated with traditional religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Following the official moon sighting announcement, citizens have already begun planning their holiday travels.

According to the standard government calendar, the official Eid al-Adha holidays are scheduled from May 27 to 29 (Wednesday to Friday). When combined with the subsequent Saturday and Sunday, the break automatically extends to five days.

As major urban centers see a massive influx of people preparing to travel back to their respective provinces and villages, sources suggest the government may announce an additional holiday on Tuesday, May 26.

This would facilitate smoother travel logistics, allowing citizens to reach their hometowns in time to celebrate the first day of Eid with their families.

If the federal government approves this additional day, the festive break will span a total of six days.

Meanwhile, citizens eagerly await the final official notification from the government.

Yesterday, Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee officially announced the sighting of the Zilhaj moon, confirming that Eid ul Adha will be observed across the country on Wednesday, May 27..

Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, made the announcement following the committee’s meeting held in Karachi.

Addressing a press conference after the session, he said that multiple testimonies of moon sighting were received from different parts of the country, after which the committee unanimously confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon of Zilhaj.

“The Zilhaj moon has been sighted in Pakistan, and Eid ul Adha will be observed on Wednesday, May 27,” he said.

The central meeting was held at the Meteorological Department office in Karachi, while zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committee meetings were simultaneously conducted in Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, and Peshawar to collect and verify moon sighting reports.

With the official confirmation, Muslims across Pakistan will observe 10th Zilhaj and Eid ul Adha on May 27, marking one of the most significant Islamic festivals, celebrated with special prayers and the ritual of animal sacrifice.

According to astronomical experts, the new moon was born at 1:01 am on May 17, and by sunset, its age reached 18 hours and 34 minutes, making moon sighting possible.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had stated that there were clear chances of sighting the Zilhaj moon, provided weather conditions remained favourable, adding that Karachi’s skies were clear, improving visibility prospects.

Sunset timings in major cities were reported as: Karachi 7:10 pm, Lahore 6:53 pm, Islamabad 7:03 pm, Quetta 7:20 pm, Peshawar 7:10 pm, Faisalabad 6:58 pm, Multan 7:02 pm, Sukkur 7:08 pm, and Hyderabad 6:42 pm.

An official announcement regarding the moon sighting and final Eid al-Adha date was expected after the conclusion of the committee meeting later in the evening.