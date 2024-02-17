Number of NA, PA seats in Rawalpindi division, who are winners?

RAWALPINDI: There are 13 National Assembly and 27 Punjab Assembly seats in Rawalpindi division, which have been under question after the Commissioner’s rigging allegations in a press conference, ARY News reported on Saturday.

It is to be mentioned here that Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha in a press conference today resigned from his post after accepting responsibility of alleged rigging in elections 2024 in the division.

According to details, there are two NA and four provincial seats in Jhelum district, two national and five provincial seats in Attock, two national and four Punjab Assembly seats in Chakwal district, six national and 12 provincial legislature seats in Rawalpindi district and one national and two provincial assembly seats in Murree.

PML-N’s Shaikh Aftab Ahmed returned elected from NA-49 in Attock district.

PML-N’s Malik Sohail Khan returned elected from NA-50 in Attock district.

PML-N’s Raja Usama Sarwar won election from NA-51 Murree.

PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf won election from NA-52 Gojar Khan.

PML-N’s Raja Qamar ul Islam won election from NA-53 Rawalpindi.

Independent candidate Aqeel Malik won election from NA-54 Rawalpindi.

PML-N’s Malik Abrar won election from NA-55 Rawalpindi.

PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi won election from NA-56 Rawalpindi.

PML-N’s Danial Chaudhry won election from NA-57 Rawalpindi.

PML-N’s Tahir Iqbal won election from NA-58 Chakwal.

PML-N’s Sardar Ghulam Abbas won election from NA-59 Talagang-Chakwal.

PML-N’s Bilal Azhar Kiyani won election from NA-60 Jhelum.

PML-N’s Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf won election from NA-61 Jhelum.