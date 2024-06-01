How many players can bat, bowl in T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match?

The 15th and last warmup game of T20 World Cup 2024 between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to be held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York today (Saturday, June 1).

The Indian team will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 official campaign against Ireland at the same venue on June 05 before the much-awaited clash against Pakistan on June 09.

The World’s no. 1 T20Is side – under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma – will face off against the ninth-ranked Bangladesh in their preparation for the mega ICC event.

The Indian team has a great record against Bangladesh, with 12 wins in 13 T20Is.

On the other hand, the Bangladesh team – under the captaincy of Najmul Hossain Shanto – recently lost a T20I series to the United States of America (USA).

All the players in the 15-member squad will get the opportunity to bat and bowl in the warmup game.

Since they are not official ICC matches, more than 11 players can participate in warmup matches.

An official XI is declared at the toss but has no bearing on the game. However, the reserve players will not get a chance to bat or bowl.

Out-of-form India captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dube will be keen to use the opportunity. Meanwhile, in-form Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and others will look to get some crucial game time ahead of the official campaign.