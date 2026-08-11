The approach taken following Charles and Diana and Prince Andrew and Sarah was that future spouses would meet and cohabit before marriage,” Koenig told media. It was also thought to better assist both future spouses when adjusting to royal life. Both the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (Edward and Sophie) and the new Prince and Princess of Wales (Prince William and Kate Middleton) lived together prior to being married. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not.”

Royal Life of Catherine, Princess of Wales: Finances, Style and Residences When the world met the woman who was to marry Prince William, at their 2011 nuptials, many eyes widened over the royal lifestyle of the newcomer-and now, it appears that life is as extraordinary as expected.

Between formal state engagements, charity functions, and countless diplomatic tours on the behalf of the British monarchy, Catherine, Princess of Wales’, privileged persona has become the world’s most famous rags-to-royalty story, so to speak-which begs many to wonder-how real is this lifestyle for Kate Middleton?

From family origins and their financial assets, down to their current properties, sartorial choices and beyond, we investigate how money circulates around what might be known as ‘The Royal House of Middleton.’

Her Wealthy Beginnings “It always feels a bit funny in life that, in one, she’s one of the most familiar, most talked-about women in the world – probably no woman gets more newspaper and television coverage,” notes Tina Brown, royal biographer on the monarchy.

However, far from living in impoverished circumstances, Princess Catherine was raised by the immensely successful parents of one of Britain’s wealthiest families; her parents ran their very own prosperous event planning business called Party Pieces, allowing young Catherine the luxury to study privately at such respected institutions like Marlborough College and the University of St Andrews where, there, she later would be in class with Prince William.

She comes from a family of entrepreneurs, after all. Before embarking on anything with Prince William, she knew, and was familiar with having wealth thanks to the family’s private business assets. Living Large at Royal Residences As of 2020, the family is said to split their time between: The official working base in London; Apt.

1A, Kensington Palace is a vast, four-story, 20-room residence in the centre of the capital.

Their permanent primary residence is, however, located a bit outside the capital; Adelaide Cottage Windsor. A short distance from where the children attend school, a peaceful estate of some size.

Their summer residence of choice, at Sandringham Estate is Anmer Hall – which is a 10-bedroom house at the estate in Norfolk – that was a wedding gift to Catherine from Queen Elizabeth II in 2011.

‘ The’ Budget’: ‘Here’s How Much Her Royal Life Costs Taxpayers The Princess of Wales and other royal counterparts do not claim their personal, public-based, style and individual lifestyles on Britain’s taxpayer. They are accounted via separate resources.

The Duchy of Cornwall: Following Catherine’s marriage to Prince William, the couple has been funded the income from the duchy, a private estate set up in the 14th century, intended to support the King (or Queen’s) heir and family during state matters.

It covers Royal income of some of £12 million ($14.7 million) annually through rent payments and sales revenue on lands that have been in the family for decades.

Security is generally covered by the Metropolitan Police Force while public travelling outside official purposes is typically financed through the family and estate funding. ‘ The Kate Effect’ Wears the Crown When Princess Catherine wears Alexander McQueen or Jenny Packham designs, those items fly off the racks within hours.

She’s renowned for seamlessly mixing high-end designers like Prada, Erdem and Catherine Walker along with more affordable high-street brands from Zara and J. Crew-and whatever’s on trend that day, or season; a choice known as “The Kate Effect.”

When, within a year of her nuptials, some 1.25 million people turned to online shopping to look for pieces she was wearing that were under $20-fashion experts say such spending boosted Britain’s economy by $40 million in 2012 alone.