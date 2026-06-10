How Meghan Markle’s ex reacted to royal romance

The global fascination with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance has always cast a spotlight on the Duchess of Sussex’s past. Before she was a member of the British Royal Family, the former Suits actress was in a serious, two-year relationship with Canadian celebrity chef and restaurateur Cory Vitiello.

Given the overlapping timelines rumored by royal biographers, the public has long wondered: What did Cory Vitiello actually say when Meghan moved on with a Prince?

The Rumored Timeline: Did Meghan and Harry Overlap?

Meghan Markle and Cory Vitiello lived together in Toronto while she was filming her hit legal drama. However, their relationship came to an end in May 2016. Just weeks later, in July 2016, Meghan was set up on a now-famous blind date with Prince Harry.

Unsurprisingly, the close proximity of these dates fueled intense media speculation. Controversial royal biographers, such as Tom Bower in his book Revenge, went as far as to claim that Meghan was still sharing a home with Vitiello when her romance with Harry began.

Despite the media’s attempts to spark a dramatic narrative, Vitiello’s actual response to the situation painted a very different picture.

What Cory Vitiello Actually Said About Meghan Markle

While the British tabloids were desperate for a scandalous quote from the celebrity chef, Vitiello chose to take the high road.

When directly pressured by reporters to comment on Meghan’s high-profile relationship with Prince Harry, Vitiello remained entirely class act. He refused to feed into the media frenzy or validate any cheating rumors, stating simply:

“I can’t comment on that. I’m not going to comment on that.”

However, Vitiello didn’t leave things on a bitter note. When asked about his time with the future Duchess, he chose to speak only of her character, praising her work ethic and public appeal:

“She’s a great girl. There’s no bitterness. I respect people’s privacy and she’s entitled to hers.”

Moving On: Where Are They Now?

While Meghan went on to marry Prince Harry in a spectacular 2018 royal wedding—becoming the Duchess of Sussex and a mother to Archie and Lilibet—Vitiello also found his own happily ever after.

The successful chef behind the Toronto restaurant chain Flock moved on with Canadian singer-songwriter Martina Sorbara (of the band Dragonette). The couple has since welcomed a beautiful family of their own, proving that both parties successfully turned the page.

Ultimately, despite the media’s best efforts to stir up a royal controversy, Meghan Markle’s ex-boyfriend chose dignity over drama, leaving nothing but mutual respect in the rearview mirror.