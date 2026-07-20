Spain’s triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was rewarded with more than just football’s most coveted trophy, as the newly crowned champions also secured a whopping $50 million in prize money from FIFA.

La Roja claimed the title after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, ending a 16-year wait for a second World Cup crown.

The $50 million winners’ cheque forms part of FIFA’s record-breaking $655 million prize pool for the expanded 48-team tournament, the largest in the competition’s history. The governing body also provided each participating nation with $1.5 million before the tournament to help cover preparation costs, bringing the total financial allocation to $727 million.

Spain’s victory means the Spanish Football Federation will receive the tournament’s biggest financial reward, while runners-up Argentina will take home $33 million.

The prize fund represents a significant increase from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the total prize pool stood at $440 million and champions Argentina received $42 million after defeating France in the final.

FIFA distributed prize money based on each team’s finishing position in the tournament. The third-place team will receive $29 million, while the fourth-place finishers earn $27 million.

Teams finishing between fifth and eighth place are awarded $19 million, those placed ninth through 16th receive $15 million, and teams ranked 17th to 32nd collect $11 million each.