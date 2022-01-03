How much tax did PM Imran Khan, parliamentarians pay in 2019?

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued Parliamentarians Tax Directory (PTD) to provide tax details of the lawmakers from the provincial assemblies, National Assembly (NA) and Senate in 2019, ARY News reported on Monday.

80 senators out of 100 filed their tax returns on a voluntary basis in the tax year 2019, whereas, 312 out of 342 lawmakers in the National Assembly filed their income tax.

Senator Shaukat Tarin had paid income tax worth Rs26,627,737 in 2019, Faisal Vawda Rs1,162,429, Farogh Naseem Rs4,285,201, Azam Nazeer Tarar Rs2,540,126, Senator Ahmed Khan Rs2,368,362, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Rs1,399,327, Talha Mahmood Rs32,280,549, Shibli Faraz Rs885,451, whereas, former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani did not file his tax return.

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid Rs9,854,959 worth of income tax in 2019 while his tax return in 2018 was Rs282,000. The premier’s current income is Rs44,500,000.

According to the particulars, the taxable income of the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif is Rs35,000,000. Shahbaz Sharif paid Rs7,105,000 in 2019 and Rs9,730,000 in 2018.

Asif Ali Zardari paid Rs2,218,229 worth of income tax and Rs2,891,455 in 2018. The total income of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is Rs38,000,000 and he paid Rs535,245 income tax, according to the FBR particulars.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser paid Rs555,794 worth income in 2019 and its share of tax paid by association of person (AOP) was Rs1,434,380. Asad Umar paid income tax worth Rs4,272,426 while Fawad desposited Rs136,808 income tax.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had paid only Rs2,000 income tax in 2019, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah Rs1,921,914, KP CM Mahmood Khan Rs66,258, Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Rs11,750,799, whereas, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid Rs851,955 worth of income tax.

102 lawmakers from the National Assembly (NA) did not file the tax return to the revenue board including some prominent names including Fawad Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib, Shafqat Mahmood, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Khurram Dastgir, Fehmida Mirza, Qasim Suri, Akhtar Mengal, Hina Rabbani Khar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Shahzain Bugti.

It may be noted here that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been publishing Tax Directories of Parliamentarians for the last six tax year.

