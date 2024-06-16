“How much tax feudal is paying”, Hafiz Naeem asks Govt

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Sunday said that the salaried class has paid 360 billion rupees in tax, while feudal paid only four billion rupees.

Commenting on budget while addressing a press conference here, JI Ameer questioned, how much tax imposed over the feudal class.

“On questioning, they said, they have increased salaries of the government employees,” Hafiz Naeem said. “The private sector have many times more employees than the government employees,” he retorted.

JI leader said that the private sector employees being subjected to exploitation. “Their salaries not used to increase”.

“They are saying they have decreased price hike to 12 percent from early 38 percent. Visit streets, neighborhoods and ask people. Everyone has been troubled,” JI leader said. “Maximum tax has been imposed over the salaried class”, he further said.

He said the prime minister has promised to the nation that this will be the final IMF package for Pakistan. “Elder Mian Sahib had also said this while seeking the IMF package that it will be the last loan programme,” JI chief added.