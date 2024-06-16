web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

“How much tax feudal is paying”, Hafiz Naeem asks Govt

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Sunday said that the salaried class has paid 360 billion rupees in tax, while feudal paid only four billion rupees.

Commenting on budget while addressing a press conference here, JI Ameer questioned, how much tax imposed over the feudal class.

“On questioning, they said, they have increased salaries of the government employees,” Hafiz Naeem said. “The private sector have many times more employees than the government employees,” he retorted.

JI leader said that the private sector employees being subjected to exploitation. “Their salaries not used to increase”.

“They are saying they have decreased price hike to 12 percent from early 38 percent. Visit streets, neighborhoods and ask people. Everyone has been troubled,” JI leader said. “Maximum tax has been imposed over the salaried class”, he further said.

He said the prime minister has promised to the nation that this will be the final IMF package for Pakistan. “Elder Mian Sahib had also said this while seeking the IMF package that it will be the last loan programme,” JI chief added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.