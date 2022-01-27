How a murder with bullet shown death with brick blow: SHC asks IO

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench raised questions over flawed police inquiry in murder cases in Khairpur and Ghotki, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The DIG Sukkur and the DSP appeared before the high court (SHC) bench over a show cause notice over the flawed investigation in murder cases.

“How you shown a murder with bullet as death with a brick blow?” Justice Amjad Ali Sehto questioned DSP Ghulam Ali Jumani. “I inquired the people of the area,” the DSP replied.

“You considered an honest officer, how you convert the bullet round into a brick,” Justice Sehto further questioned. “Don’t you have a scientific way of forensic investigation,” the Judge asked. “We don’t have forensic and other modern facilities,” DIG Sukkur replied. “An honest DSP conducting wrong investigation,” Justice Sehto remarked. “He should not be entrusted for any inquiry next time,” the high court judge remarked.

“People themselves demand inquiry by this officer,” DIG Sukkur said.

“Surprizingly, the death of a couple who made free-will marriage, was shown (in inquiry) as death by drowning,” the judge further remarked. “Canals and water courses have been closed, where that water came from,” Justice Sehto questioned.

“Improve and modernize your system,” the bench told DIG Sukkur. He assured the court for improvement in the system.

The court withdrawn the show-cause notice after police officers tendered an apology.

