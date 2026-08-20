A revealing new book from Earl Spencer, Charles Spencer, will focus on the complex life, troubled marriage, and untimely death of his sister, Princess Diana.

The former Princess of Wales died in a Paris car accident in 1997, remaining one of the most talked-about figures of royal history since. Yet, many understandings of her public image seem tied more to stylized images from dramas, tabloids, and rumor-with less attention paid to the whole picture.

According to The Mirror, former BBC royal reporter Jennie Bond spoke about the importance of his new book, explaining how it will serve to clarify long-standing myths about Diana’s life.

“It will be a fascinating book, and one which, as the Earl says, will put to bed some of the many misunderstandings surrounding Diana’s life and death. And that makes it an important book,” wrote Bond.

A First-Person Account of Royal History

As the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death approaches, her life will become a subject again for the public through anticipated coverage and many documentaries that are due to come out around that anniversary period.

Among many sources, The Crown is one of the only sources global audiences have to turn to for inspiration regarding the late Princess. Although it has fictionalized Diana’s life, these fictional pieces only spread more misinformation.

The book will give audiences one of the many answers they’re looking for; but it will present a true depiction of Diana’s world through the eyes of Charles Spencer himself.

He is not a journalist merely commenting on history through outside sources; rather, as his own life indicates, he is directly invested and immersed in these events.

“Her brother, Charles, knows the truth. He’s a journalist himself and an author,” commented Bond. “He is brilliantly placed to tell us exactly what his sister was really like, and what happened during her troubled marriage and untimely death.”

Bond added that she thinks there is reason behind why a comprehensive book would come out during such a time for Diana; after she died, he would be receiving countless calls regarding Diana’s history and life, which forced him to decide it would be “less hassle” to gather her narrative into a substantial book.