How Sana Javed prepped for her character in ‘Sukoon’?

Showbiz A-lister Sana Javed revealed the special preps she underwent for her character Aina in the new drama serial ‘Sukoon’.

In her recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with host Nida Yasir and the star cast of her serial, Sana Javed revealed that she underwent a particular diet regime to shed a few extra pounds and get the skinny look, required for her character Aina.

When asked by the host of the show, who couldn’t help but notice the transformation of Javed as the viewers in the teasers of ‘Sukoon’, the actor revealed that she gave up on all unhealthy snacks and stuck to intermittent fasting, which helped her achieve the look.

Upon being quizzed further if she does this all the time for all her characters, the ‘Dunk’ star replied, “No, I don’t. But it was important this time because I was getting quite overweight. I felt that.”

Javed also mentioned that this time she particularly put in extra effort for the appearance of her character and her overall demeanour as well, as all these factors combined shape a character.

It is pertinent to mention that the launching episode of ‘Sukoon’, marking the maiden on-screen collaboration of the A-list actors Sana Javed and Ahsan Khan, aired on Friday.

Apart from the lead duo, the ensemble cast of the play also features Khaqan Shahnawaz, Qudsia Ali, Sidra Niazi, Laila Wasti, Usman Peerzada, Adnan Samad Khan, Asma Abbas and Ahsan Talish.

Helmed by the celebrated drama director Siraj-ul-Haque and written by Misbah Nausheen, the serial is produced under Abdullah Seja’s production banner, iDream Entertainment.

‘Sukoon’ airs every Thursday and Friday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

