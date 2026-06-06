Trailblazing actress Nichelle Nichols didn’t just portray Lieutenant Uhura on Star Trek — she transformed the future of NASA.

Though she passed away in July 2022 at age 89, her 50-year legacy of advocacy for women and people of color in space continues to shape the agency today.

“I Will Bring You the Most Qualified People on the Planet”

In the 1960s, Nichols shattered television barriers as Uhura, the chief communications officer aboard the USS Enterprise. Cast by creator Gene Roddenberry, she was one of the first Black women in a major, non-stereotypical TV role and took part in U.S. television’s first interracial kiss with William Shatner in 1968.

After one season, she nearly quit to return to Broadway. But a chance meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at an NAACP fundraiser changed her mind.

“Don’t you understand, for the first time, we’re seen as we should be seen? You don’t have a Black role. You have an equal role,” he told her. She stayed.

Taking on NASA: “I Resented That”

By the late 1970s, Nichols turned her Star Trek fame into real-world change. After criticizing NASA for claiming it couldn’t find qualified women or minorities for its astronaut corps — even though Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova had flown in 1963 — the agency hired her company, Women in Motion, Inc., to recruit.

Her promise was bold: “I will bring you the most qualified people on the planet”. She delivered. Between 1977 and 2015, Nichols led NASA recruitment campaigns that helped usher in a new generation of astronauts.

A 50-Year Legacy of Firsts

Her efforts directly helped attract the first American woman in space, Sally Ride; the first Black American in space, Guion “Guy” Bluford; the first Black woman astronaut, Mae Jemison; and the first Black NASA administrator, Charlie Bolden.

Jemison, who later appeared on Star Trek: The Next Generation, credited Nichols’ recruitment drive with inspiring her career. Judith Resnik, NASA’s first Jewish-American astronaut, also joined thanks to Nichols and later presented her with NASA’s Public Service Award.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Nichols’ advocacy “transcended television and transformed NASA”.

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum called her “an inspiration to many, not just for her groundbreaking work on Star Trek but also through her work with NASA to recruit women and people of color to apply to become astronauts”.

A Life That Reached for the Stars

Born in Chicago, Nichols trained in ballet and toured with Duke Ellington before landing on Star Trek. After the show, she appeared in six Star Trek films, recorded albums, and had an asteroid, 68410 Nichols, named in her honor.

She died of natural causes on July 30, 2022. NASA tweeted that she “symbolized to so many what was possible” and “inspired generations to reach for the stars”.

Note: The original article cited in your link mentions a “$13M verdict” related to Nichols. Public records available as of June 2026 do not show details of such a verdict. The information above reflects Nichols’ documented 50-year impact on NASA diversity, based on Smithsonian, NASA, and news archives.