How Subnautica 2 Early Access changes leviathan combat and ocean survival

Subnautica 2 has officially launched in Early Access, introducing players to the perilous new alien ocean world of Zazura. Developer Unknown Worlds has replaced familiar threats with a fresh hierarchy of deep-sea terrors, currently featuring five confirmed leviathan-class creatures that require entirely new survival tactics.

The standout threat is the Collector Leviathan, the game’s iconic boss found in the Graveyard and Root Canyon biomes. This giant, squid-like predator boasts bio-glass claws and a titanium-crushing beak. What makes the solitary Collector truly terrifying is its high intelligence; it actively observes, manipulates, and carefully plans its attacks rather than relying on pure instinct.

Patrolling the darkest dead zones around 5,000 meters deep is the Shiver Leviathan. These creatures exhibit sexual dimorphism and hunt in highly coordinated packs. A large female leads two or three smaller males using a tail-mounted sonar organ. They execute deadly pincer attacks that almost always result in a quick, fatal strike before players can react.

For a different type of danger, the Great Jaw acts as a massive, stationary trap. Hidden inside an armored shell, it deploys trigger-wire tentacles. Tripping these wires causes the jaws to snap shut, trapping prey inside and dissolving it with gastric acid.

At the map edges stands the World Tree, a mysterious non-scannable Titan-class organism larger than any leviathan. In-game lore suggests a slumbering alien species rests within its roots after failing to cure a planetary infection.

With developers promising more leviathans during Early Access, players are quickly learning that survival in Subnautica 2 relies heavily on stealth and evasion, as overpowering these new intelligent predators is nearly impossible.