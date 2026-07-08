How to apply for Canada's federal skilled worker program?

Applicants under the FSWP are not applying for a specific job. Instead, they are seeking permanent resident status, which grants many of the rights and benefits enjoyed by Canadian citizens, although it does not include voting rights or holding certain public offices.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the Federal Skilled Worker Program, applicants must meet the following minimum requirements:

Work Experience: At least one year of continuous, full-time paid work experience, or an equivalent amount of part-time paid experience, obtained within the past 10 years.

At least one year of continuous, full-time paid work experience, or an equivalent amount of part-time paid experience, obtained within the past 10 years. Eligible Occupation: The work experience must fall under National Occupational Classification (NOC) TEER categories 0, 1, 2 or 3, which include managerial, professional and technical occupations.

The work experience must fall under National Occupational Classification (NOC) TEER categories 0, 1, 2 or 3, which include managerial, professional and technical occupations. Selection Factors: Applicants must score at least 67 out of 100 points on the FSWP selection grid, which assesses age, education, work experience, arranged employment in Canada and adaptability.

Applicants must score at least 67 out of 100 points on the FSWP selection grid, which assesses age, education, work experience, arranged employment in Canada and adaptability. Language Proficiency: Candidates must demonstrate proficiency in English or French by achieving a minimum Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) 7 in all four language skills—listening, speaking, reading and writing—through an approved language test.

Candidates must demonstrate proficiency in English or French by achieving a minimum Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) 7 in all four language skills—listening, speaking, reading and writing—through an approved language test. Proof of Funds: Applicants must show they have sufficient financial resources to support themselves and their accompanying family members after arriving in Canada, unless exempt under the program rules.

Applicants must show they have sufficient financial resources to support themselves and their accompanying family members after arriving in Canada, unless exempt under the program rules. Medical and Security Checks: All applicants are required to undergo medical examinations and background security checks to determine their admissibility to Canada.

Application process

The application process begins by creating an online Express Entry profile, where candidates provide details about their education, work experience, language proficiency and other qualifications.

Once submitted, the profile enters the Express Entry pool and is ranked under the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). The Government of Canada regularly conducts invitation rounds, commonly known as draws, and issues Invitations to Apply (ITAs) to candidates with the highest CRS scores.

Candidates who receive an ITA have 60 days to submit a complete application for permanent residence, along with all required supporting documents.

Improving CRS score

Meeting the minimum eligibility requirements does not guarantee an invitation, as Express Entry is highly competitive. Applicants can improve their CRS score by:

Achieving higher scores in approved English or French language tests.

Gaining additional skilled work experience.

Completing higher educational qualifications, such as a master’s degree or additional professional certifications.

Securing a valid job offer from a Canadian employer, where applicable.

Obtaining a Provincial Nomination, which can significantly increase CRS points and greatly improve the likelihood of receiving an Invitation to Apply.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the official Government of Canada guidance carefully to understand eligibility requirements, eligible occupations and application procedures before submitting an Express Entry profile.

Ensuring all required documents are complete and accurate before applying can significantly improve the chances of a successful application.