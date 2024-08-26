How to apply for loan under ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme?

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif recently launched the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” programme, aimed at providing affordable homes and loans to the people of the province.

Implementations

The “CM Punjab Apni Chat Apna Ghar Housing Scheme” plans to construct over 3,000 homes in each district and ensure that resources are distributed fairly. The scheme will focus on five main cities: Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, and Rawalpindi. In Lahore, 5000 homes will be built near Raiwind Road in the first phase.

Affordability

The scheme is highly affordable. Each apartment costs Rs. 1.5 million, but with the government’s 60% subsidy its beneficial for peoples only pay 40% amount. This amount can be paid down, with the rest paid in easy monthly instalments of Rs. 26,000 over five years. This plan allows families with modest incomes to own a home.

Accommodation

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) developed a dedicated portal for the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” project, providing a centralised online platform for applicants to register, track and manage their applications.

Benefits

The “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program offers numerous benefits to the public, including affordable housing solutions, homeownership opportunities, and permanent residences. It promotes socio-economic development, improves living standards, and reduces homelessness. DG Housing and Town Planning Agency Saif Anwar Punjab visited One Window Operation Center and informed the citizens about the Chhat Apna Ghar project.

DG Saif Anwar said that the Chief Minister of Punjab started his Apni Chhat Apna Ghar project for poor and homeless people who cannot build their own house despite owning land will benefit from the project.

Saif Anwar said that in the first phase, 70,000 families will be provided with interest-free loans for building houses.

How to Apply for Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Scheme?

The aspirants can apply for a home or loan at the portal (acag.punjab.gov.pk). The citizens can call 0800-09100 to seek information about it. Interested candidates can apply here: https://acag.punjab.gov.pk/Layouts/Registration.aspx

1- Complete the Citizen Registration Form by filling below deatails

Full name.

CNIC number.

CNIC number of father or husband.

Gender.

Email address.

Mobile number, including the network provider if your number is ported.

Division, District, City

Create and confirm your user password to complete the registration process.

2. Following registration, you will get a certificate form that you must fill out to confirm your eligibility in each category.

3.You can move on to the application form after completing the second step. Candidates who fit the requirements and who own plots and want a loan for building a house can apply. Begin by filling out the form with your basic information. Then, attach the required files and add any other comments.

