How to Apply for Punjab Electric Bike Scheme for Girls 2026

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the Electric Bike Scheme 2026 for students all across the province, especially for girls.

If you are a girl student and looking for the Punjab government’s Electric Bike Scheme 2026, here’s all the information you need.

Under the initiative, 1 lakh electric bikes will be distributed to students across the province, with female students getting them free of cost while male students can purchase them through affordable, interest-free installments.

Punjab government rolled out one of its biggest student welfare initiatives by announcing the distribution of e-bikes, scooties for students.

The scheme, introduced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, aims to make transportation easier, safer, and more affordable for students, while also encouraging the use of eco-friendly vehicles.

Female students will get electric bikes completely free of cost, whereas male students will pay a small down payment followed by interest-free monthly installments.

Punjab Electric Bike Scheme

Electric Bike Scheme is an initiative designed to help students travel to colleges and universities without facing transportation difficulties.

CM Maryam Nawaz announced the scheme during a ceremony in Arifwala.

Who Can Apply?

Age

At least 18 years old

Some official descriptions mention an upper age limit of 35 years

Applicants must be:

Regularly enrolled in a degree college or university

Studying at an institution recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

Domicile

Applicants must possess a valid Punjab domicile.

Driving Requirement

Students must have either valid motorcycle driving license, or learner’s driving permit.

Vehicle Ownership

Applicants should not own any registered motor vehicle.

Only one electric bike will be allotted per family, even if more than one sibling qualifies.

How to Apply Online

Applications will be accepted only through the official Punjab Government portal.

Step 1

Stay updated with official portal HERE.

Step 2

Register or log in using your:

CNIC

Student details

Contact information

Step 3

Complete the online application form.

Step 4

Upload the required documents.

Step 5

Submit your application.

Step 6

Wait for verification and computerized balloting.

Step 7

Track your application status through the online portal.

Avoid using unofficial websites or agents claiming to guarantee approval.

Documents Required

Applicants will typically need the following documents:

CNIC or B-Form

Student ID card

Bonafide certificate (if required)

Punjab domicile certificate

Motorcycle driving license or learner’s permit

Passport-size photographs

Additional family details or affidavit, if requested

Additional Benefits

Besides the electric bike itself, government updates suggest that selected students may also receive benefits such as:

Vehicle insurance

Solar charging support

Interest-free financing for male students

Online application tracking

Transparent computerized balloting

Official Info

If you need assistance with your application, contact the official support channels:

Punjab Govt electric bikes scheme

Website:

Helpline: 042-111-333-267