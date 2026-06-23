How to Apply for UAE Green Visa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a ‘Green Visa’ for high-skilled professionals residing in the country. The UAE Green Visa is a five-year residence permit announced as part of the country’s updated visa system in 2022.

The Green Visa offers greater flexibility and allows holders to sponsor close family members and remain in the UAE for longer if their residency is cancelled.

Benefits:

The Green Visa is valid for five years and can be renewed. Among its key advantages are the ability to sponsor first-degree relatives.

A grace period of up to six months after visa cancellation, giving residents additional time to remain in the UAE.

Who can apply:

The UAE offers Green Residency under three categories, including skilled workers, self-employed individuals, and Investors or business partners

Authorities advise residents who already hold a UAE residence visa not to cancel their existing permit until their Green Residence application has been approved.

Eligibility requirements:

To qualify as a skilled worker, an applicant must hold a skilled worker permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) under a valid employment contract, or be employed by a government, semi-government, or free zone entity.

Be classified under skill levels 1, 2, or 3 in MOHRE’s occupational classification system. Applicant must possess at least a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification and earn a minimum monthly salary of Dh15,000.

Documents:

Applicants must have the following while applying for the Green Visa: a passport copy valid for at least six months, a recent passport-sized photograph, a MOHRE work permit, an employment contract for government, semi-government, or free zone employees, and a salary certificate or bank statement.

Additional documentation may be requested depending on individual circumstances.

How to apply in Dubai

An applicant can submit an application through an Amer Centre or online via the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) portal.

Fee:

The work visa application fee is Dh200, plus 5 per cent VAT.

If the applicant is already inside the UAE, additional charges apply:

Knowledge Dirham: Dh10

Innovation Dirham: Dh10

In-country application fee: Dh500

The final amount may vary depending on the applicant’s circumstances and any additional requirements.