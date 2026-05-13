ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has introduced a fully online and paperless attestation mechanism, the Degree Attestation System (DAS), to facilitate students and graduates across Pakistan.

With the introduction of such a comfortable system for the attestation of degrees, students are eager to use the modern system, which requires them to know the fees of the facility.

Degree Attestation Fee

After verifying the details, the applicants will be required to pay the fees 1through 1-Link. (1-Bill).

The attestation fee is Rs. 3,000 per document (degree, transcript, provisional certificate, or HEC equivalence letter).

To pay the attestation fee, a Consumer Number is automatically generated when the applicant clicks the “Proceed for Payment” button in their account.

Applicants should then complete the payment using their preferred online banking channel or platform.

After the payment is successfully made, they must click the “Verify Payment” button in their account. Once the payment is verified, the application is automatically submitted to HEC.

Where to apply online for Attestation

Applications can be submitted anytime (24/7) through the online portal at www.eservices.hec.gov.pk.

In case of a new user, you need to create an account by selecting the “Sign-up” option, while existing users can log-in using their registered credentials at www.eservices.hec.gov.pk.

Applicants are then required to select the “Degree Attestation” option from the menu available on the left side of their dashboard.

Add personal details such as name, father’s name, date of birth, marital status, gender, and address etc.

(Applicants must ensure, before submitting the application, that their personal details on the CNIC and all educational documents are identical. Failing this, the attestation process will not be initiated.)

In next step, applicants must provide complete academic information from Secondary School Certificate (Matric)/Equivalent to their final degree, including level of education, duration, degree title, campus/affiliated college, session, and registration/roll number. Applicants would add SSC (Matric)/Equivalent and HSSC (Intermediate)/Equivalent qualifications from Educational Detail tab in their profiles.

The applicant must select, from the checkbox options, only the degree program for which attestation is required.

Attestation Details

Based on the selected degree program, the following document types will be available for attestation under this section:

Degree

Transcript (Result Card/Result Intimation Card/Detailed Marks Certificate)

iii. Provisional Certificate (only those issued by the university’s examination office)

HEC Equivalence Letter

The system automatically calculates the fee based on the selected documents. Applicants are advised to select only those degree programs and documents that are required and readily available for attestation.

Document Upload

Applicants are required to upload clear and legible scanned copies of their CNIC (both front and back) along with all relevant academic documents from SSC (Matric)/equivalent onwards, including degrees and transcripts. Applicants can upload the additional supporting documents under the “Other Documents” tab.

Scrutiny of Application by HEC

After the applicants complete the application submission, the HEC conducts scrutiny as it verifies the personal details with NADRA and other details.

Issuance of e-Attestation Certificate

After receiving verification from the university about degrees, HEC conducts a final review.

If the case meets all requirements and complies with applicable policies, an e-Attestation Certificate is issued against the documents applied for attestation. Applicants are notified via SMS and email for the issuance of the e-Attestation Certificate.

The applicants can download the certificate from their online account at the HEC Portal.

Earlier, HEC Chairman Niaz Ahmed Akhtar made the announcement on social media platforms, stating: “Under the new system, applicants will no longer be required to physically visit HEC offices or submit original documents. Applications for online attestation can now be submitted 24/7 through the HEC e-Services Portal”.