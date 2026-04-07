How to Avoid Foreign Job Scams

ISLAMABAD: The Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) has issued a public awareness notice for citizens seeking employment opportunities abroad to avoid foreign job scams, ARY News reported.

In a social media advisory, BE&OE clarified that travel agencies have no legal authority to issue or process visas.

The Bureau warned citizens not to pay any money to travel agencies for visa purposes, emphasizing that their role is strictly limited to booking airline tickets.

Official Guidelines for Job Seekers:

Use Official Channels:

The institution advised citizens to always visit the official Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment foreign job portal to find verified opportunities.

Direct Contact:

Once a job is selected via the portal, candidates should contact the respective Licensed Overseas Employment Promoter (OEP) directly.

Reporting Fraud:

If a citizen is defrauded by a travel agency under the pretext of a job offer, they are encouraged to register a formal complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Citizens can access the official list of verified foreign jobs at:

Verified foreign jobs Link