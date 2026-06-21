How to check your UAE visa status online

DUBAI: If you hold a UAE residence or visit visa and are unsure whether it is still valid or nearing expiry, UAE immigration authorities offer quick online services to check your visa status in seconds.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced a 30-day grace period for individuals affected by exceptional regional circumstances.

During this period, those affected may regularize their status or depart the UAE without facing penalties.

The grace period runs until July 9, 2026, and covers individuals who had previously been exempted from overstay fines after being unable to leave the UAE due to regional disruptions.

If your visa was affected by recent regional circumstances and you were unable to regularize it, here is how to check your UAE visa status now.

Checking visa status for Dubai-issued visas

If your entry permit or residence visa was issued in Dubai, you can check its validity through the official General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) – Dubai.

Steps to check your Dubai visa status online

Visit the GDRFA website and select the visa status service from the homepage.

Choose how you want to search for your visa details:

Application number (if you have recently applied)

File number (if the visa has already been issued)

Over-the-counter service applications

Special requests

Establishment (for companies registered with Dubai immigration)

Enter the required details based on your selected option.

If using a file number, you will need to provide your first name, file number, nationality and date of birth.

The file number can be found on your UAE residence visa document, which is also available via UAE Pass. For visitors, you can find the file number your UAE entry permit document.

Complete the Captcha verification.

Click Search to view your visa details.

You can also contact an Amer centre:

Inside the UAE: 800 5111

Outside the UAE: +971 4 313 9999

Checking visa status for visas issued in other emirates

If your visit or residence visa was issued in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah, you can check your visa status through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Steps to check visa validity through ICP

Visit the ICP online services platform.

Select Public Services from the menu, then click on File Validity.

Choose how you want to search:

File number

Passport information

Select your visa type:

Choose Residency for residence visas

Choose Visa for visit visas

Enter one of the following details:

Unified ID number (UID)

File number (found on the visa sticker or e-visa)

Emirates ID number (for residence visas)

Passport number (if searching by passport information)

Enter your date of birth.

Complete the Captcha verification.

Click Search.

What details will appear in your visa status result?

Once your search is complete, the system will display:

File number

Unified ID number (UID)

Visa file status

Visa issue date

Visa expiry date

For enquiries related to visa issuance, visa types or validity, you can call the ICP customer service number: 600 522222