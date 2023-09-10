How to disable WhatsApp calls on iPhone and Android?

While it’s possible to disable calls on WhatsApp, this option is not easily found in the app unless users make some modifications.

If you wish to disable the WhatsApp calling feature on your iPhone or an Android device, here is the entire guide.

In Android devices:

Although WhatsApp does not have any built-in feature to turn off voice calls and users have to opt for other methods.

Method 1: Old Version of WhatsApp

In this method, you can download the old WhatsApp version as the previous versions did not have a VoIP WhatsApp calling feature. However, make sure you are backing up all your WhatsApp chats before you uninstall the latest version from your phone.

However, this method will only work till the company supports using the older version.

Open the WhatsApp application.

Tap on the three dots and select the Settings option.

Click on Chats, select the Chat backup option, and tap the Backup button.

Now head to the Google Play Store and download the older WhatsApp version, i.e., 2.12.4 or earlier.

Go to Restore and restore all WhatsApp conversations and other media.

Disable WhatsApp Calls Using a Third-Party Application:

Method 2: Third-Party Apps

WhatsApp calling can be disabled with third-party software. A modified WhatsApp version called GBWhatsApp has many additional capabilities unavailable in the original version such as disabling voice and video calls.

GBWhatsApp also has standard WhatsApp features that allow you to conceal blue ticks, modify layouts and fonts as well as remove sent messages.

To use the GBWhatsApp app, you must first back up all your WhatsApp chats

Firstly, download and install GBWhatsApp. Next is to restore your conversations and other media that you have backed up previously. Tap on the three dots menu and select the GB Settings option. Click on the Other MODS option and then select the Disable Voice Calls option.

In iPhones:

As there is no such capability in an iPhone to turn off calls on WhatsApp, however, you need to try some workarounds to turn off the calling feature.

These include:

Silent your iPhone:

You can keep your iPhone silent in case the WhatsApp calls disturb you. You can do so by turning off the ringing switch on the left side.

Switch the DND mode on:

Another option you can try is enabling the DND mode, which helps to silence all voice calls, alerts, and other notifications. DND, or do not disturb, is the modified version of silent mode.