How to get character and police verification certificates online

The Punjab government has introduced a new facility for citizens seeking Character Certificates and Police Verification Certificates..

Under this initiative, citizens can now obtain these certificates through 15 e-Khidmat Markaz of the Punjab government across the province, aiming to improve public service delivery and simplify the verification process.

According to an official public awareness campaign launched by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), residents can acquire character and police verification certificates through a streamlined and secure verification system at designated e-Khidmat facilities.

Authorities stated that the initiative is intended to provide a more transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly service for individuals requiring official verification documents for employment, immigration, education, or other legal purposes.

The service will be available during official working hours from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

For further information, citizens are advised to visit the official website, e-Khidmat Punjab, or contact the helpline at 1317.