How to get fuel subsidy up to Rs. 0.2 million

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has approved a fuel subsidy package worth Rs. 515 million to support fishermen affected by rising diesel prices.

The decision was taken during a provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The Chief Minister of Sindh has said that fuel subsidy for fishermen is a one-time payment to cover two months of fuel costs, as increased diesel prices have led to a 20 percent drop in fish production and disrupted the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

The scheme will target 9,634 registered fishing boats operating in Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin, with a particular focus on small-scale and coastal operators.

Under the plan, 2,331 small boats measuring between 18 and 24 feet in length, equipped with 20-horsepower outboard engines, will receive Rs. 0.2 million each, for this purpose, a total of Rs. 466.2 million has been earmarked.

Meanwhile, 488 smaller boats, between 10 and 15 feet in length and using 5 to 10 horsepower engines, will be given Rs.0.1 million each, costing Rs.28.8 million in total.

The Minister for Fisheries, Muhammad Ali Malkani, said the payments would be made digitally to ensure transparency and proper auditing.

He said that boat owners will be required to register online with the Directorate General of Marine or the Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority, after which funds will be transferred directly into verified bank accounts.

The entire process will be monitored by the joint Committee of Department of Live Stock and Fisheries.