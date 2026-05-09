The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Pakistan has introduced a temporary framework allowing citizens to obtain a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) without a birth certificate.

The conditional facility, which will remain available until 31 December 2026, applies to first-time applicants and will operate under strict verification conditions.

In a statement, NADRA has said the arrangement had been introduced under the NADRA Ordinance 2000 and Rules 2002, which permit alternative verification mechanisms in specific cases.

Conditions for women applicants

Under the NADRA policy, married women aged 18 or above must provide a computerised marriage certificate, the CNIC of at least one parent, the husband’s CNIC, and biometric verification from either the husband or one parent.

For unmarried women, the conditions relating to a husband do not apply. However, parental CNICs and biometric verification from a parent will still be required.

Conditions for men applicants

NADRA said male applicants aged over 24 must have parents and at least one sibling already registered with NADRA and holding valid identity cards.

In addition, biometric verification from either the father or mother will be mandatory.

The authority added that in cases where parents or a husband died but their records already exist in NADRA’s database, an authorised officer may waive the biometric verification requirement after examining official records.

According to NADRA, applicants applying under the normal category will receive Teslin (non-smart) CNICs free of charge under the temporary framework.

The authority also warned that once an applicant’s details are entered into the system, information including parentage, date of birth and place of birth will become permanently non-changeable.

Eligible citizens are encouraged to visit the nearest NADRA center to benefit from this temporary facility and register themselves.