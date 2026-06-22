How to get laptop and monthly stipend under ‘SEHAR’ program

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched the “Skill Enhancement Through Home Reach Program (SEHAR)” to allow women across Punjab to get vocational skills from their homes.

The initiative allows women residing in remote, semi-urban, and urban areas to receive training in beautification services, hospitality, and digital technology.

The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 970 million for the SEHAR program, which aims to train 5,365 women. Participants will also receive laptops, internet devices, data packages, and monthly stipends to support their learning.

Officials said that widows, differently-abled women, and those belonging to minority communities will be given preference under the SEHAR program.

The hospitality training courses include culinary arts, baking, guest relations, front desk management, and airline management.

Moreover, in partnership with Nail Bar, beautification training covering hair styling, skincare, makeup, and nail art is being offered to 2,065 women in four districts.

Meanwhile, under the SEHAR program, 1,260 women are receiving hospitality training in collaboration with the Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM), while 2,040 women will undergo a six-month digital skills training course in partnership with the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF).

The digital skills component includes training in e-commerce platforms such as Daraz and Shopify, English language, product research, and financial literacy.

The chief minister said the SEHAR program aimed to transform Punjab’s female population into a valuable economic asset by providing them with opportunities for growth and self-reliance.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif further said that the Punjab government would also facilitate job placement opportunities for women completing the training programs.