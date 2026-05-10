How to get Microsoft 365 for free on web and mobile

No matter what phase of your education or professional life you are in, you will likely need to access Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or Outlook. If you do not use them regularly, you probably want to avoid paying the $100 annual subscription.

Fortunately, there are a few reliable ways to access Microsoft 365 apps entirely for free. Here is a step-by-step guide to doing it.

Use the web browser version of Microsoft,

It allows free access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint directly in your internet browser, provided you sign up for a free Microsoft account. This free version comes with 5GB of OneDrive storage.

Go to Office.com.

Click Sign In. If you do not have an account, click Create One.

Enter your email address and complete the verification process.

Enter your country, birth date, and name.

Access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneDrive, Teams, and OneNote is now available directly through the side panel. You just need an active internet connection to create, save, and download your files.

Download mobile apps

If you prefer to work from your phone during a commute, you can use Microsoft 365 via its mobile apps for free.

On your phone, open the App Store (iOS) or the Google Play Store (Android).

Search for the Microsoft 365 Copilot app.

Hit download.

Sign in or create a free Microsoft account.

When prompted to upgrade to a paid account, simply push “Try later.”

Your existing documents can be accessed under “Search” for viewing. To actively edit them, you’ll need to download the respective free apps for Word, Excel, or PowerPoint.

Take advantage of student and teacher program

Teachers and students with a valid school email address can access the Office 365 A1 plan at no cost. This benefit remains active as long as they are employed at or enrolled in a qualifying school.

The educational package includes online versions of essential Office applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote.

Furthermore, students who wish to upgrade to Microsoft 365 Premium to access advanced AI and Copilot features can start a 12-month free trial before incurring any charges.