How to get new currency notes for Eid 2026

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued fresh currency notes ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 to facilitate the public and curb the illegal sale of new notes in the open market, ARY News reported.

On the occasion of Eid, it is a long-standing tradition for elders to give cash gifts—known as “Eidi”—to children. Fresh currency notes of various denominations, particularly Rs100 notes, are commonly used, allowing children to celebrate and enjoy the festivities.

However, due to high demand, people sometimes face difficulty obtaining bundles of fresh notes from banks. In such cases, some turn to the open market, where notes are often sold at inflated prices.

According to the SBP, all commercial banks across the country have been supplied with new currency notes to ensure easy public access. The distribution process has already begun nationwide in preparation for the festive season.

How to Obtain New Notes

Citizens can collect fresh currency notes by visiting their nearest bank branch. Additionally, designated bank ATMs will also dispense new notes.

Who Is Eligible

Any Pakistani citizen holding a valid National Identity Card (NIC) is eligible to receive new currency notes.

Authorities have advised the public to obtain notes early, as demand typically surges closer to Eid, potentially leading to shortages.

Reports indicate that some individuals in major city markets have set up stalls selling new notes at higher prices. The SBP is monitoring the situation to ensure fair distribution and to discourage illegal practices.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Pakistan’s official moon-sighting body, is scheduled to meet on March 19 to sight the Shawwal moon, marking the beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr. The main meeting will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, while zonal committees will convene in their respective regions.