Dial 1000: Punjab helpline provides wheelchairs to financial help

LAHORE: Citizens in need of financial assistance, medical treatment, wheelchairs, electric bikes, or hearing aids can now connect directly with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif through the “Maryam Ko Bataye” (Inform Maryam) initiative.

Under the program, eligible applicants can receive financial aid of Rs 10,000, with essential items delivered directly to their doorsteps.

Maryam Ko Bataye Program

Since its launch in February 2026, as many as 80,000 people have already received financial assistance.

To register, citizens have two options: call the helpline at 1000 or visit the official website at mkb.punjab.gov.pk.

Earlier, the government of Punjab has launched the ‘Parwaaz Card’, offering interest-free financial assistance to people who have secured jobs abroad but cannot afford the costs of taking up their employment.

The ‘Parwaaz Card’ initiative is designed to help overseas job seekers cover essential pre-departure expenses, including visa processing, medical examinations, skills verification, airfare, OEP facility charges and other eligible employment-related costs.

According to provincial authorities, the scheme is open to skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers, as well as professionals from various sectors.

Beneficiaries will be able to repay the financial assistance through easy instalments, with no interest or additional financing charges.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, hold a valid Pakistani National Identity Card (CNIC), be a resident of Punjab, and have a verified overseas job offer.

Digital application process

The Punjab government says the entire application process, including submission, processing and application tracking, has been digitized to make it faster, more transparent and easier for applicants.

Officials say applications with complete documentation are expected to be processed within seven to ten working days, subject to verification and fulfilment of all eligibility requirements.

People who have not yet secured employment abroad can also benefit from the program. They can access verified overseas vacancies through registered Overseas Employment Promoters.

Once they receive a confirmed job offer and meet the eligibility criteria, they will be able to apply for the interest-free financial assistance.

Eligible applicants with confirmed overseas job offers can apply for financial assistance through the PSDF’s online portal, while Overseas Employment Promoters can register through the dedicated PSDF registration platform.