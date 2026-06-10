How to get Rs. 15000 monthly stipend in Punjab

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has launched the project titled ‘She Threads’, in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, with a budget allocation of Rs. 310 million.

Officials said that the initiative is aiming to empower rural women through skills development and employment opportunities by providing professional training in various textile industry disciplines.

Under the ‘She Threads’ scheme, women aged between 18 and 45 who have completed at least middle-level education are being trained for modern textile training courses.

Participants will also receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000, along with a transportation allowance throughout the training period.

While speaking about the ‘She threads’ initiative, the chief minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has said the textile sector offered significant employment opportunities for skilled women and that the project would help them to be independent.

The textile training courses are currently being conducted in the cities of Lahore, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, and Faisalabad.

According to officials, around 2,500 women have completed textile training courses over the past two years, out of which 773 women have secured jobs in various textile industries.

Presently, 1,150 women are being trained, and it is planned to train an additional 1,350 participants next year.

The courses cover a range of industry-relevant skills, including industrial stitching machine operating, fabric quality inspection, fabric cutting, apparel planning and merchandising, apparel supervision, and pattern making and cutting.