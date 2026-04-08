How to Get Rs 2000 Fuel subsidy under Ehsaas fuel support scheme

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, has announced a monthly fuel subsidy of Rs 2,000 for all registered motorcycles and scooters across the province under the Ahsas Fuel Support Scheme, ARY News reported.

In an effort to provide further relief to the public, the Chief Minister also announced that all motorcycle transfer fees have been abolished. Under the new scheme, the monthly subsidy will be granted to beneficiaries who have motorcycles or scooters registered in their own names.

The payments will be disbursed directly through JazzCash. However, only verified and registered owners will be eligible to receive the financial assistance.

Registration Procedure via ‘Dastak’ App

To avail of the subsidy, citizens must follow these steps:

Download the App: Install the Dastak app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Account Setup: Log in to your existing account or create a new one. Vehicle Details: Enter your motorcycle or scooter registration number and chassis number. Document Upload: Upload clear photos of your CNIC (ID Card), vehicle registration card, and a picture of the motorcycle or scooter. Biometric Verification: Visit a nearby designated center to complete your biometric verification and finalize the application.

The provincial government stated that the scheme aims to provide financial relief, facilitate easier travel, and decrease the overall economic burden on the masses.

Dastak App Download Link