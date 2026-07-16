How to get Rs.70,000 monthly stipend through this govt-run program

LAHORE: The government of Punjab in Pakistan has announced the launch of the Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Internship Program 2026, offering paid internships to 1,500 agriculture graduates across the province.

According to the Punjab Agriculture Department, selected interns will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs70,000.

According to officials, the program is aimed at providing practical field experience to young agriculture graduates while strengthening agricultural extension services in Punjab.

Eligibility:

Applicants must hold a BSc (Hons) Agriculture degree.

Candidates must not be older than 27 years of age on the application deadline and must possess a domicile in the district of concern.

Those who have previously benefited from a similar government internship program are not eligible to apply.

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How to Apply:

According to the agriculture department of Punjab, application forms can be downloaded from its website or obtained from the office of the relevant Deputy Director Agriculture or Assistant Director Agriculture.

Applicants are required to submit complete application forms, along with academic certificates, a national identity card, domicile certificate, and other required documents to the office of the relevant Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) by 30 July 2026.

The Agriculture Department has advised applicants to submit complete applications before the deadline, warning that incomplete or late submissions will not be considered.