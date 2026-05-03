How to get Rs1 Lac from Rehmat Card

LAHORE: The “Rehmat Card” program, designed to support orphans and widows, has been inaugurated in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the initiative, which provides Rs 100,000 in financial assistance to eligible widows and orphans.

The Punjab government has allocated a significant sum of Rs 5,000 million from provincial Zakat funds for this program.

Eligibility and Application Process

Consequently, in accordance with Shariah law, only those eligible for Zakat will qualify for the Rehmat Card.

Widows who are government employees, pensioners, or those who meet the Nisab (wealth threshold) for Zakat are ineligible for the program.

How to Apply

Eligible individuals can apply via the dedicated mobile app. For further information, citizens can contact the helpline at 1077.

Deserving candidates will be identified using the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) database, which will finalize the list based on district quotas.

وزیراعلیٰ مریم نواز شریف نے پاکستان کے پہلے رحمت کارڈ پروگرام کا ڈیجیٹل افتتاح کر دیا۔ ”وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب رحمت کارڈ“ کے ذریعے 50 ہزار بیواؤں اور یتیم بچوں کی مالی امداد کی جائے گی۔ صوبائی زکوٰۃ فنڈ سے 5000 ملین روپے کی ریکارڈ رقم مختص کر دی گئی۔ صرف شرعی طور پر زکوۃ کی مستحق… pic.twitter.com/EfxAWG0AAH — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) May 1, 2026

If an applicant’s data is not found in the PSER, their status will be verified through NADRA. Financial aid under the CM Punjab Rehmat Card will be disbursed through JazzCash wallet accounts.