How to get Rs100 per Liter Petrol- Full Procedure

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced a major relief package aimed at reducing the financial burden on the public, including a subsidy on petrol, ARY News reported

The CM of Punjab, in a message on X (formerly Twitter) apprised about the relief package.

I am pleased to announce a massive relief package for the people of Punjab! Fuel Subsidy: Motorbike owners can now get 20 liters of petrol/month at a discounted rate of Rs. 100/liter. How to apply (Starting April 4):

📞 Call 1000

📱 Use the ‘Maryam Ko Batayen’ App

🌐 Visit… pic.twitter.com/B7ckyB9oiB — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 3, 2026



According to the relief package, motorbike registration fees across Punjab have been abolished, while transfer fees have also been waived. In addition, every registered motorbike owner will receive a monthly subsidy of Rs. 2000.

Under this initiative, registered motorbikes will be eligible for a fuel subsidy of 100 rupees per litre on up to 20 litres of petrol per month.

The relief package has been launched with immediate effect, and a clear mechanism has been introduced for citizens to access the subsidy. Motorbike owners can apply by calling helpline 1000, through the mobile application Maryam ko Batayn available on the Play Store, or via the official web portal:

Maryam Nawaz Sharif reiterated that the government remains committed to easing the economic burden on the common man and is working tirelessly to ensure that meaningful relief reaches every household.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday announced free rides that all public transport in Islamabad would be free of cost for the next 30 days, following directives from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The minister shared the development on the social media platform X, stating that the initiative would come into effect from tomorrow and would apply to the general public across Islamabad.

The move is aimed at providing immediate and broad-based relief amid rising transport expenses for daily commuters.

According to the Interior Ministry, the government will bear Rs 350 million in expenses to implement the month-long free-transport scheme.

Officials said the measure reflects the administration’s commitment to easing the financial burden on citizens while improving accessibility to public mobility services.

The government expects the initiative to benefit thousands of commuters each day, particularly students, workers, and low-income households who rely heavily on public transport.

Further details on operational adjustments and routes covered under the scheme are expected to be shared in the coming days.