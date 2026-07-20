How to get the Uncrowned Prince Legendary Sword in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced

In Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, legendary weapons offer unique tactical combat advantages—and few blades stand out like the Uncrowned Prince Rapier. Crafted with a sleek Damascus steel finish, this secret weapon provides essential passive healing during prolonged melee battles.

Here is a complete walkthrough on where to find the Uncrowned Prince rapier, its stats, and how to maximize its unique combat ability.

Where to Find the Uncrowned Prince Sword

Unlike standard weapons purchased at town blacksmiths, the Uncrowned Prince is a hidden reward buried in an underwater chest.

Set Sail South of Great Inagua: Sail the Jackdaw down toward the waters near Fort Charlotte.

Navigate to Coordinates (500, 168): Head directly to map coordinates (500, 168) near the bay rock formations.

Dive Underwater: Dive down into the water near the coral reef walls.

Loot the Glowing Chest: Open the glowing underwater treasure chest sitting next to the reef. Claiming this chest rewards you with both the Uncrowned Prince legendary sword and the Guardian Beast ship figurehead for the Jackdaw.

Weapon Stats and Unique Healing Perk

While its raw base damage is modest compared to late-game weapons, the rapier’s unique defensive utility makes it an exceptional early-to-midgame pick:

This fast-thrusting rapier deals 25 Base Damage and has a Max Takedown Rating of 3, making it deadly for quick, precise melee kills. Its Unique Legendary Perk, Health Regeneration on Defense Break, restores a portion of Edward’s health every time you break an enemy’s guard in melee combat. That means the more aggressive you are at breaking defenses, the more you can stay in the fight and sustain yourself without backing off.

Combat Strategy: Making the Most of the Uncrowned Prince

The key value of the Uncrowned Prince is sustainability. Because breaking an opponent’s guard triggers instant passive healing, this weapon shines in scenarios where resources are tight:

Boarding Actions & Fort Sieges: Stay aggressive against large waves of hostile sailors or guards without needing to rely heavily on health items.

Heavy Guard Duels: Against defense-heavy foes (such as Captains and Brutes), breaking their stance not only opens them up to combos but actively repairs Edward’s health bar during the fight.