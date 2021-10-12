How to get Windows 10 context menu on Windows 11?

Windows 11 brings a new context menu with some of the options seen on prior versions of Windows removed as part of its visual overhaul.

Some users appreciate the truncated context menu while others disapprove of having to click “Show more options” to perform specific tasks.

There is an app called Windows 11 Classic Context Menu that allows you to use the classic context menu on the new operating system.

You can also bring back the classic context menu through Registry by using Command Prompt, but you will have to manually use the Command Prompt. The app, however, offers a one-click solution that enables or disables the classic context menu.

Explaining why it needed to overhaul the context menu, Microsoft said that the menu had “grown in an unregulated environment for 20 years, since Windows XP, when IContextMenu was introduced.”

The context menu grew longer and full of items that many users don’t use. The new context menu is not only shorter but also more organised.

Sordum, the software-developing company that made Windows 11 Classic Context Menu, pointed out that users could lose quite a bit of time if they regularly have to click “Show more options”.

