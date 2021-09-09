How to know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp

If you’re having difficulty contacting someone on WhatsApp, the user may have blocked you. While there is no way to know for sure that you’ve been blocked (WhatsApp makes it intentionally vague for privacy reasons), there are some signs you can look for to confirm your suspicions.

Check Last Seen

If you suspect that someone has blocked you, go to their chat window and check their last seen or online status. If you are blocked, then here you will not see the last seen and online status.

Check Profile Picture

The profile picture of a person is also not showing. Although it may happen that that contact has removed his DP, if the DP is not visible for a long time, then it might be possible that the person has blocked you.

Check Blue Tick on the message

WhatsApp’s Blue Tick feature has made it easy. Message any person you suspect has blocked you and check if the message is delivered. Also, blue tick comes or not. If a single tick appears on your message, then understand that you have been blocked by that person.