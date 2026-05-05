How to make your property safe and secure in Pakistan

LAHORE: Protecting property from illegal occupation and damage is a major concern for owners, but the Punjab government has now introduced a new measure to ensure citizens’ assets remain safe and secure, ARY News reported.

To achieve this, the provincial government has launched the Green Property Certificate, a document that provides official legal verification of both property ownership and physical possession. To encourage public adoption, the government has introduced a subsidized fee for a limited time.

How to Obtain the Certificate

Property owners wishing to secure their assets should visit their nearest Land Record Center to submit an application.

Once applied, a verification process begins. Relevant officials will scrutinize all documents and applicant information, followed by a physical on-site survey. The certificate is issued only after final verification by the Assistant Director of Land Records and other senior officials.

Key Benefits and Cost Savings

The primary advantage of the Green Property Certificate is that it provides foolproof legal standing regarding who owns the land and who occupies it.

Currently, the government has fixed the subsidized fee at only Rs 900. Without this subsidy, the expected cost of the certificate would be significantly higher, making this a vital window for owners to secure their property affordably.