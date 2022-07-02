How to move WhatsApp data from across devices and platforms

Whatsapp has used end-to-end encryption since 2016 to protect the privacy of its users. But moving data from one device to another has been very difficult due to the feature.

Many people use third-party applications to transfer their data when they switch devices. These apps are often fiddly and don’t necessarily protect your data at the level offered by WhatsApp’s ecosystem.

However, in recent months the meta-owned platform has made it possible to transfer data across devices. Here’s how to move all of your WhatsApp chats and backups.

Android to iPhone

You need to follow a few steps to transfer your data from an Android device to an iPhone.

NOTE: The transfer will not be able to transfer your call history and display name.

Ensure you have the same phone number on each

Have a recently updated version of WhatsApp on your Android phone. A

At least Android 5 on the device you’re moving from

iOS 15.5 on the iPhone you’re moving to

Download and install the “Move to iOS” app from Google’s Play Store

Plug both devices into a power source

Connect both phones to the same Wi-Fi network.

Use a hotspot to connect your Android phone to the iPhone.

“Move to iOS” app and follow the instructions to connect the two phones.

Select WhatsApp as the data source you want to transfer from.

NOTE: If you are getting rid of your old phone, make sure to do a factory reset and wipe all your data.

iPhone to Android

This process will transfer your photos, messages, voice messages, and group conversations.

Connect the two devices using a USB-C-to-Lightning cable

Scan a QR code on your iPhone to launch WhatsApp,

Go to Settings > Chats > Move Chats to Android and follow the transfer prompts.

You will need the Samsung SmartSwitch app installed

The same phone number on both devices.

WhatsApp to Telegram

Telegram is not end-to-end encrypted by default, however, it’s possible to move your chat history from one app to the other.

Open the chat you want to move to Telegram

Click on the chat’s name or details (using ⋮ on Android).

Tap Export Chat

Pick Telegram

You have the choice to take photos and videos with you, or just chat messages.

