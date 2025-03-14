How to obtain a 5-year multiple entry Schengen Visa – complete guide

The 5-year Multiple Entry Schengen Visa is an appealing option for travelers and tourists to Europe, offering both convenience and flexibility.

As more individuals seek opportunities for long-term travel, business, or personal reasons, understanding how to apply for this type of visa is essential.

A 5-year Multiple Entry Schengen Visa allows the holder to visit any of the 26 countries in the Schengen Area without needing to reapply for a new visa each time.

This type of visa is valid for five years, with a maximum stay of 90 days within a 180-day period.

The basic aspect regarding this visa success is that if an applicant has held a multiple-entry visa valid for at least two years within the last three years, then there are chances that they will get a multiple-entry visa.

Moreover, there are high chances that an applicant will get a visa if they can prove their need for frequent travel to the Schengen zone.

Although the decision rests with the embassy, tour operators believe that a multiple-entry visa for 5 years can be secured if the applicant travels to the Schengen area two to three times a year on a single-entry visa.

Eligibility Criteria

Previous Travel History: Applicants with a clean history of traveling to Schengen countries without overstaying or violating visa conditions are more likely to be granted a 5-year visa.

Frequent Travel Needs: Those who have demonstrated the need for frequent travel to the Schengen Area (e.g., for work, business, or family visits) may be eligible.

Strong Financial Standing: Proof of financial stability, such as bank statements, income statements, or employment records, will be required to demonstrate the ability to support oneself during travel.

Application Process

Determine the Right Visa Type: Depending on the purpose of your visit, you may apply for a tourist, business, or family visit visa. A multiple entry visa is typically granted for business or frequent tourist travel.

Required Documents

Valid passport (with at least two blank pages) A completed and signed visa application form. Recent passport-sized photos. Proof of financial means (bank statement, income certificate, etc.). Health insurance policy that covers you for the entire duration of your stay. Flight itinerary or travel plans. Accommodation proof (hotel booking, invitation letter, etc.). Proof of language proficiency (if required).

Application fee: €90 for adults and €45 for children aged 6-12.