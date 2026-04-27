How to obtain Punjab Green Property Certificate?

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has announced that a “Green Property Certificate” will become mandatory for all property transactions across the province starting July 2026, in a move aimed at curbing fraud and strengthening land ownership transparency.

The Green Property Certificate is an official document issued by the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) that verifies the ownership and legal status of a property.

Authorities say the certificate will confirm ownership, ensure land is free from disputes, and establish that records are fully aligned with government databases.

How to acquire the certificate

Under the new system, citizens will be required to follow a 10-step process to obtain the ‘Green Property Certificate’.

1.Token Issuance & Start of Process

The citizen has to visit the nearest Arazi Record Center (ARC) and obtain a token. The Service Center Official begins the process for the Green Property Certificate.

2.Details & Fee Payment:

Applicant should submit his property details and pay the required fee at the ARC’s Bank of Punjab counter or through e-Pay (online payment).

3.Identity Verification:

The citizen’s original CNIC will be checked, and biometric verification will be conducted via NADRA. Registered mobile numbers and record details (name, father’s name) are also cross-referenced.

4.Review of Ownership History:

A review of the property’s history will be conducted to ensure the sale/purchase was legal and that there are no outstanding taxes, bank mortgages, or active court disputes.

5.Field Survey & Land Inspection:

A surveyor will then visit the site to inspect the land. Modern GPS technology will be used to mark boundaries and measure the exact area.

6.Neighboring Owners’ Verification:

Two neighboring property owners (already registered in the system) will confirm your ownership and possession.

7.Official Verification

A Grade-17 officer or authorized revenue staff member will verifies the possession in the system.

8.Public Notice (15 Days):

Following the field survey, a 15-day public notice will be issued. This information is available on the PLRA website. If no objections are received within 15 days, the case moves to the final stage.

9.Final Review & Certification:

An Assistant Director of Land Records will review the case. If there are will be no disputes, the possession report will be verified at two levels (Revenue Officer and Gazetted Officer).

10.Issuance of Green Property Certificate:

Once all stages will be cleared, the property will given “Green Status,” and the ADLR will issue the final Green Property Certificate, which serves as a guarantee of secure and transparent ownership.

Certificate Fee

In January 2026 the Punjab Land Record Authority increased the fee for Green Property Certificate from Rs 700 to Rs 950.