How to obtain school sick leave certificate in Kuwait?

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education of Kuwait have launched a new electronic system linking student sick leave certificates directly between government health facilities and public schools, in a move officials say will improve efficiency and reduce bureaucracy.

The initiative allows certificates issued at government hospitals and clinics to be transmitted automatically to the Ministry of Education through the Sahel unified services application. Parents are no longer required to collect or submit paper documents.

Health Minister of Kuwait, Dr Ahmed Al-Awadhi said the system is built on an advanced digital infrastructure designed to ensure accuracy, confidentiality, and stronger governance.

“Now, parents only need to take the student to the health center, and the entire process is completed digitally through integrated government systems,” Al-Awadhi said, adding that the initiative significantly speeds up service delivery while improving reliability and coordination between agencies.

He describes the project as part of Kuwait’s broader digital transformation strategy, aimed at integrating services across government institutions and improving the user experience.

Education Minister Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabai said the initiative reflects advanced institutional cooperation between the two ministries and builds on earlier joint digital projects, including the student registration system.

He emphasized that such integration supports a unified and efficient government service ecosystem focused on students and parents.

Under the new system, schools receive sick leave records automatically and link them to student files, while parents are notified through the Sahel app once the process is complete.