How to pay PPSC fee through e-Khidmat service

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has announced the launch of a new examination fee payment service through e-Khidmat for candidates appearing in exams conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

The service allows students to pay their PPSC examination fees through a transparent and hassle-free process at e-Khidmat Markaz centres across Punjab.

According to Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), this is the first time e-Khidmat has included PPSC examination fee payments in its portfolio of citizen services.

Officials say the initiative is aimed at simplifying the payment process and reducing difficulties faced by applicants during fee submission.

The service offers secure online payment, instant confirmation, and access at centres operating across the province. The centres are open from 9am to 5pm.

Applicants can also seek information through the official helpline 1317 or visit the official website for further details.