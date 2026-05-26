How to preserve Eid al-Adha meat for an extended period

As Eid al-Adha 2026 approaches, the big challenge for households is to safely preserve sacrificial meat so that it remains fresh for weeks or even months. Experts believe that meat can be stored for up to a year if proper freezing and preservation methods are followed.

How to Store Meat in the Freezer

Experts advise that meat should be packed carefully before being placed in a freezer to prevent exposure to air.

Freezer-safe plastic bags, aluminum foil, and airtight containers are commonly recommended for storage.

They also suggest removing as many bones as possible before freezing, as bones take up more space and increase the load on the freezer.

Placing freezer paper or wrapping between meat portions can help prevent pieces from sticking together.

According to specialists, freezer temperatures should be maintained at 0°F or lower for long-term storage.

Recommended Storage Duration

Food experts say raw meat can generally be frozen for between four and 12 months, while minced meat is best consumed within three months.

Cooked meat, they add, can remain safe for up to three months when properly frozen.

Alternative Methods During Power Outages

In areas facing electricity outages or where freezers are unavailable, experts recommend using insulated water coolers as a temporary alternative.

Ice should be placed at the bottom of the cooler, followed by the meat, which should then be covered with additional ice. The ice must be replaced regularly as it melts.

Salt Preservation Method

Salt preservation remains one of the oldest methods of storing meat.

Experts recommend coating the meat thoroughly with curing salt and storing it in airtight containers in a cool environment between 36°F and 40°F.

They say this method can preserve meat for up to a month, although excess salt should be washed off before cooking.

Safe Ways to Defrost Frozen Meat

For thawing frozen meat, specialists recommend placing sealed packets in cold water and changing the water every 30 minutes.

They also advise checking the meat’s colour and smell before use. Any discoloured outer layer should be trimmed off, while meat with an unusual odour should be discarded immediately.