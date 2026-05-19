How to Secure Your WhatsApp Account Before You Lose Access

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has urged citizens to ensure that the SIM cards linked to their WhatsApp accounts are properly registered and active, warning that failure to do so could render the popular messaging application entirely inaccessible.

The telecom regulatory body reminded the public that maintaining a secure digital identity is a personal responsibility in today’s digital era.

Risk of Account Lockouts

The authority warned that a WhatsApp account could soon become inaccessible if it remains linked to an inactive, blocked, deactivated, or unregistered SIM card.

Steps to Protect Your Account

To safeguard conversations, contact lists, and digital identities, users must ensure their WhatsApp account is connected to a fully functional and active SIM. The PTA has outlined the following mandatory steps for citizens:

Verify Connectivity:

Double-check that your active WhatsApp number corresponds to a valid, currently active SIM card.

Migrate to an Active SIM:

If the SIM card originally used to create the WhatsApp account is no longer active, users should immediately migrate their WhatsApp account to a verified, active SIM using the app’s built-in “Change Number” feature.

Visit Customer Centers:

If necessary, citizens should visit their nearest mobile operator franchise or customer service center to complete biometric verification and finalize their SIM registration.