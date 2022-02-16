How to send high-quality photo files on WhatsApp?

It has been a while since Whatsapp launched its feature to send large photo files but surprisingly many people are still unaware of it.

How to send large photo files on Whatsapp?

WhatsApp normally compresses large photo and video files to send them quicker but this new feature now allows users to send high-quality images as well.

WhatsApp nowadays is used not only for casual conversations but for business and official matters too. Considering these newfound requirements it was about that WhatsApp launched this feature.

Here is how you can send large photo files over WhatsApp:

1. Open WhatsApp

2. Click on the three dots on the top right and select Settings

3. Open Storage and Data

4. Select the last option ‘Media Upload Quality’

5. Choose option Two: Best Quality

6. Send quality photos to friends, family and clients

The feature is not available for videos as of now but could be available in the near future.

Comments